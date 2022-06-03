Liam Payne Clarifies His Comments About Zayn Malik, Says I Will Always Be On His Side

Liam Payne recently made headlines for his comments about his former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik during his appearance on Long Paul's podcast. The singer has now clarified his criticising statement in a tweet saying he will always show support for Zayn.

In an apology tweet, Liam said, "Guys - I wouldn't normally comment on this stuff but when it's your family it's hard to let it slide. They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to - but listening back maybe I didn't articulate myself as well as I could have," he said.

Payne concluded by saying, "I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side. That's family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever."

Take a look at the tweets,

For the unversed, Logan in the podcast recalled his brother Jake Paul's interaction with Zayn and claimed that the singer has an attitude. Liam added by said, "There's many many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there's many reasons why I'll always always be on his side."

He went on to talk about Zayn upbringing and said, "You can always look at the man for where he is and say 'oh yeah, whatever, that guy's a d***,' but at the end of the day once you understand what he's been through to get to the point, and whether or not if he actually even wanted to be there..."

Liam also seemed to have dissed Zayn referring to an alleged September 2021 incident in which Malik was accused of "striking" then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid. While Zayn accepted the court mandate anger management lessons, he rejected the accusation and pleaded not guilty to harassment charges.