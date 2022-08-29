    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      MTV VMAs 2022 Winners List: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles And Doja Cat Win Big

      By
      |

      The popular MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2022 was a night to remember with some of the biggest names from the international music circuit under one roof. The star-studded event was held on August 28 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. It was hosted by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J.

      tayor-harry

      Taylor Swift bagged the 'Video Of The Year' award and left fans surpised with the announcement of her new album. "I thought it would be a fun moment to tell you that my new album comes out October 21," she told the audience. It was raining awards for Jack Harlow as he walked back home with three trophies. Harry Styles also picked up three awards.

      Speaking about the performances at the award ceremony, the K-pop girl group Blackpink made a smashing debut on the US stage with their song 'Pink Venom'. Nicki Minaj performed a medley of her hit songs. Celebrities like Lipa Dua, Ed Sheeran, Drake also made their presence felt at the event. Hollywood star Johnny Depp also made a surprise appearance at the VMAs after his victory in a defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

      Meanwhile, here's the complete list of the winners of MTV Video Music Awards 2022-

      VIDEO OF THE YEAR

      Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

      Doja Cat - Woman

      Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy

      Ed Sheeran - Shivers

      Harry Styles - As It Was

      Olivia Rodrigo - Brutal

      Taylor Swift - All Too Well - WINNER

      SONG OF THE YEAR

      Adele - Easy On Me

      Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever- WINNER

      Doja Cat - Woman

      Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)

      Lizzo - About Damn Time

      The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - STAY

      ARTIST OF THE YEAR

      Bad Bunny- WINNER

      Drake

      Ed Sheeran

      Harry Styles

      Jack Harlow

      Lil Nas X

      Lizzo

      ALBUM OF THE YEAR

      Harry Styles - Harry's House- WINNER

      Adele - 30

      Bad Bunny - Un Serano Sin Ti

      Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

      Drake - Certified Lover Boy

      BEST NEW ARTIST

      Baby Keem

      Dove Cameron- WINNER

      GAYLE

      Latto

      Måneskin

      SEVENTEEN

      BEST COLLABORATION

      Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy

      Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)

      Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY- WINNER

      Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie

      Post Malone & The Weeknd - One Right Now

      ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd - LA FAMA

      The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - STAY

      PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

      September 2021: Griff - One Night

      October 2021: Remi Wolf - Sexy Villain

      November 2021: Nessa Barrett - i hope ur miserable until ur dead

      December 2021: SEVENTEEN - Rock With You- WINNER

      January 2021: Mae Muller - Better Days

      February 2022: GAYLE - abcdefu

      March 2022: Sheneesa - R U That

      April 2022: Omar Apollo - Tamagotchi

      May 2022: Wet Leg - Chaise Longue

      June 2022: Muni Long - Baby Boo

      July 2022: Doechii - Persuasive

      BEST HIP-HOP

      Eminem & Snoop Dogg - From The D 2 The LBC

      Future ft. Drake, Tems - WAIT FOR U

      Kendrick Lamar - N95

      Latto - Big Energy

      Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby - Do We Have A Problem?- WINNER

      nicki

      Pusha T - Diet Coke

      BEST ROCK

      Foo Fighters - Love Dies Young

      Jack White - Taking Me Back

      Muse - Won't Stand Down

      Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer- WINNER

      Shinedown - Planet Zero

      Three Days Grace - So Called Life

      BEST POP

      Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

      Doja Cat - Woman

      Ed Sheeran - Shivers

      Harry Styles - As It Was- WINNER

      Lizzo - About Damn Time

      Olivia Rodrigo - traitor

      BEST LATIN

      Anitta - Envolver- WINNER

      Bad Bunny - Tití Me Preguntó

      Becky G X KAROL G - MAMIII

      Daddy Yankee - REMIX

      Farruko - Pepas

      J Balvin & Skrillex - In Da Getto

      BEST ALTERNATIVE

      Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear - Love It When You Hate Me

      Imagine Dragons x JID - Enemy

      Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW - emo girl

      Måneskin - I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE- WINNER

      Panic! At The Disco - Viva Las Vengeance

      Twenty One Pilots - Saturday

      WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker - G R O W

      BEST R&B

      Alicia Keys - City of Gods (Part II)

      Chlöe - Have Mercy

      H.E.R. - For Anyone

      Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side

      Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B - No Love (Extended Version)

      The Weeknd - Out Of Time- WINNER

      BEST K-POP

      BTS - Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)

      ITZY - LOCO

      LISA - LALISA- WINNER

      SEVENTEEN - HOT

      Stray Kids - MANIAC

      TWICE - The Feels

      VIDEO FOR GOOD

      Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

      Latto - P*ssy

      Lizzo - About Damn Time- WINNER

      Rina Sawayama - This Hell

      Stromae - Fils de joie

      BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE

      BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records- WINNER

      BTS | Minecraft - BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

      Charli XCX | Roblox - Atlantic Records

      Justin Bieber - An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave - Def Jam

      Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite - Republic Records

      Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox - Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

      BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

      Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - family ties

      Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam

      Harry Styles - As It Was- WINNER

      Kendrick Lamar - N95

      Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side

      Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

      BEST DIRECTION

      Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - family ties

      Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

      Ed Sheeran - Shivers

      Harry Styles - As It Was

      Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY

      Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)- WINNER

      VIDEO FOR GOOD

      Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

      Latto - P*ssy

      Lizzo - About Damn Time- WINNER

      Rina Sawayama - This Hell

      Stromae - Fils de joie

      BEST ART DIRECTION

      Adele - Oh My God

      Doja Cat - Get Into It (Yuh)

      Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy

      Kacey Musgraves - simple times

      Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY- WINNER

      Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie

      BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

      Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

      Coldplay X BTS - My Universe

      Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

      Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY- WINNER

      Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie

      The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - STAY

      BEST EDITING

      Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - family ties

      Doja Cat - Get Into It (Yuh)

      Olivia Rodrigo - brutal

      ROSALÍA - SAOKO- WINNER

      Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

      The Weeknd - Take My Breath

      BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

      BTS - Permission to Dance

      Doja Cat - Woman- WINNER

      FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd - Tears In The Club

      Harry Styles - As It Was

      Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY

      Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side.

      Congratulations to all the winners at the MTV VMAs 2022!

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X