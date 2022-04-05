PM Modi Congratulates Grammys 2022 Winners Falguni Shah And Ricky Kej

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter account and extended his best wishes to Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for winning her first-ever Grammy. Falguni, who uses the stage name "Falu" won the Best Children's Music Album Grammy for 'A Colourful World' on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

The tweet read, "Congratulations to Falguni Shah on winning the award for the Best Children's Music Album at the Grammys. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours. @FaluMusic."

Congratulations to Falguni Shah on winning the award for the Best Children’s Music Album at the Grammys. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours. @FaluMusic — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2022

Oscars 2022 Gift Bag Worth 0,000 Had a Piece Of Scotland, Liposuction Procedure & More

For the unversed, Falguni moved to the US in 2000, and toured with her Boston-based husband Gaurav Shah on the fusion band Karyshma. In 2007, she released a self-titled solo album in the US with elements of folk from across south-east Asia with Western music. Falguni has even performed and collaborated with music maestro AR Rahman, Yo-Yo Ma, Wyclef Jean, Philip Glass, Ricky Martin, and Blues Traveler.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated another Grammy winner from India, music composer Ricky Kej. Modi tweeted, "Congratulations for this remarkable feat and best wishes for your future endeavours!"

Congratulations for this remarkable feat and best wishes for your future endeavours! https://t.co/scBToyGCjL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2022

Grammys 2022: Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Lata Mangeshkar Missing From 'In Memorium' Segment

Kej has won his second Grammy in the best new album category for 'Divine Tides'. The US-born musician shared the award with Stewart Copeland, drummer of the iconic British rock band The Police, who collaborated with Kej on the album.

The 64th edition of the Grammy Awards took place at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. Some of the other winners of the night included Jon Batiste leading with 5 trophies followed by Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic and others.