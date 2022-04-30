PSY’s That That ft. BTS Suga Tops Charts In 73 Countries Immediately After Release

The much-awaited comeback song of singer Park Jae-sang, better known as PSY, was released on April 30. The single 'That That' which is part of PSY's comeback album, also featured BTS rapper Suga. To fans surprise, only hours after the song's release it was seen topping charts all across the world.

Soompi reported that the song was number one on iTunes Top Songs list in at least 73 countries including United States, Japan, and Canada. The album also reached No 1 on iTunes Top Albums in several countries.

Notably, PSY is globally known for the hit 2013 song Gangnam Style. That That featuring Suga is the title track of his comeback album called PSY 9th. The music video shot on a cowboy-themed set featured PSY in a western outfit. The song can be seen celebrating the end of the Covid-19 pandemic as the lyrics talk about feeling amazing and enjoying the post-pandemic vibes. While Suga has produced the song, he is also seen in the music video with a solo rap verse.

During an interview, PSY revealed that Suga had reached out to him with the song in 2021, "Leading a successful career as an individual composer himself, SUGA came to me saying he made a track perfect for me and said he wanted to produce for me."

He added, "He brought the instrumental accompaniment for 'That That' I was then worried that I had to stop making EDM, but I couldn't do something slow. What came to my mind was a Latin-base dance tune, which was exactly what SUGA had brought."

On YouTube, the song has already crossed 23 million views in less than 24 hours.