    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rapper Kodak Black Arrested On Trespassing Charge In Florida

      By
      |

      Rapper Kodak Black was arrested on a trespassing charge Saturday in South Florida, authorities said. The Broward Sheriff's Office said Black was taken into custody in his hometown of Pompano Beach early Saturday morning, according to the South Florida SunSentinel. Investigators did not immediately release details about what prompted the arrest.

      Kodak Black

      Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, later posted bond and was released, the newspaper reported. Neither his publicist nor his attorney immediately returned an emailed request for comment.

      Black had a three-year federal prison sentence for falsifying documents used to buy weapons at a Miami gun store commuted by President Donald Trump on his last day in office in 2020. He had served about half his sentence. He was later sentenced to probation last April for assaulting a teenage girl in a South Carolina hotel room.

      Hollywood Star Betty White Passes Away At The Age Of 99Hollywood Star Betty White Passes Away At The Age Of 99

      Impossible 7, Doctor Strange 2, Avatar 2 & More Anticipated Hollywood Releases In 2022Impossible 7, Doctor Strange 2, Avatar 2 & More Anticipated Hollywood Releases In 2022

      Black was originally charged with rape, but accepted a deal and pleaded guilty to first-degree assault. Black has sold over 30 million singles and has had several multiplatinum and platinum-certified singles, including “Zeze,” “No Flockin'” and “Roll in Peace.”

      Comments
      Read more about: rapper kodak black
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X