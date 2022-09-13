Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead During Robbery Attempt At A Restaurant In Los Angeles

Rapper PnB Rock was shot dead during a robbery attempt in Los Angeles. The incident took place at a restaurant and by the time he was rushed to the hospital, the rapper was pronounced dead, according to Los Angeles Times.

PnB Rock, whose real name was Rakim Allen, was at the time with his girlfriend. The duo was at Roscoe's House of Chicken & Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles and his girlfriend had also posted a location-tagged photo on a now-deleted Instagram post. The LA Times report further quoted the police as saying that Mr Rock was targeted for his jewellery.

Los Angeles Police Captain Kelly Muniz added that the shooting took place at 1:15 pm (local time) and the attacker demanded items from Mr Rock by brandishing a gun. The police captain also said that the rapper was shot after a verbal exchange during the robbery. She was quoted as saying, “He shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot.”

As soon as the news about Rapper PnB got public, tributes started pouring in from all corners on social media. DJ Akademiks took to his Twitter account and wrote, "Wow.. this PNB Rock situation crazy.. i just did a interview with him a week ago where he detailed how someone tried to rob him in LA recently while he was out with his girlfriend and daughter. Now.. this.. smh. Pray for PNB Rock.” Juicy J, on the other hand tweeted, “R.I.P. PNB ROCK damn mane this is so sad.”

Rapper PnB Rock gained prominence after he released two albums - Catch These Vibes and TrapStar Turnt PopStar - between 2017 and 2019, which were well-received. He also had eight songs on the Billboard Hot 100 list between 2016 and 2019.