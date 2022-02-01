Rihanna Expecting First Child With ASAP Rocky, Singer Debuts Baby Bump During Outing With Boyfriend

Rihanna is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The singer-actor gave a glimpse of her baby bump over the weekend when the pair was pictured out in New York City. Rihanna was seen flaunting her baby belly while wearing a pink long coat and ripped blue jeans.

She had unzipped her enormous overcoat at the bottom, revealing her growing belly that was decked with a gold crucifix and sparkling gemstones. A$AP Rocky, on the other hand, was dressed in black leather pants and a blue jacket. The couple were seen outdoors on the street walking hand in hand and smiling whilst looking at each other.

Brad Pitt & Lykke Li Are Not Dating; Actor Reportedly Has Not Met The Singer 'In Years'

The pictures shared by fan clubs and various media outlets have now gone viral on social media. It must be noted that fans had been speculating for a while that the singer might be pregnant. Several accounts had even shared videos of her in New York where she seemed to be hiding a baby bump. However, Rihanna had refrained from reacting to the growing speculation.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have known each other for over a decade but it was only in 2020 that their relationship took a romantic turn. The duo was seen going on dinner dates and even took a vacation in Rihanna's home country, Barbados.

Macaulay Culkin And Brenda Song Get Engaged, Actress Spotted Wearing A Diamond Ring

In a May 2021 interview with GQ, Rocky finally confirmed their relationship and had called Rihanna 'my lady' and the 'love of my life'. He had said, "So much better when you got 'the one.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the one."