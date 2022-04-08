Rihanna Is On Forbes Billionaires List For The First Time With USD 1.7 Billion Net Worth

Many renowned entrepreneurs and artists have made it to Forbes annual billionaires list. One name that surprised fans was of singer-songwriter and mother-to-be Rihanna. The success of her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line has landed her on the list for the first time.

According to Forbes, Rihanna has become the first billionaire in her home country, Barbados with a net worth of $1.7 billion. The singer has been ranked 1,729 on the list along with other Hollywood celebrities like Jay-Z, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Tyler Perry, and Peter Jackson.

Fans couldn't keep calm about Rihanna's big achievement. One fan wrote (where?), "Rihanna is a billionaire? With a b? Damn!," while another praised the musician's journey, calling it "most inspiring in recent memory."

On the personal front, she is currently expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky. The two have been making headlines about their public outings. Recently, the singer is turning heads with her maternity style as she walked the Oscars 2022 after-party. Riri turned up for the celebration in a black Valentino Haute Couture outfit, featuring a sheer organza turtleneck top with a bandeau bra and elbow-length gloves underneath. She paired it with a long skirt covered in black sequins and leather Jimmy Choo pumps.

Talking about the Forbes billionaires list, a report revealed that billionaires around the world came from around 34 different countries, with China producing the maximum new billionaires at 62. The second-highest newcomers, 50, were posted by the US, while India ranked third on the list with 29 new billionaires.

Forbes rounded up the top three as Karthik Sarma ($3.1 billion), a hedge fund manager whose firm quintupled its 43% stake in Avis Budget Group in 2021; Subba Rao Jasti ($1.1 billion), a pharmaceuticals billionaire who is 90 years old, the oldest addition to this year's list; and Falguni Nayar ($4.5 billion), a former investment banker turned India's richest self-made woman, joined the files after taking her company Nykaa public.