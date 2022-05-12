Selena Gomez Apologises After Fans Claimed She Mocked Hailey Baldwin In Recent TikTok Video

Selena Gomez has recently apologised after her recent TikTok video caused an uproar among Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's fans. According to reports, Selena posted a video of a get-ready-with-me as she rolled her eyes, fans quickly took to the comments section calling the video 'shady'. Notably, Hailey had posted similar series of GRWM videos just hours earlier.

The singer and actress responded to the backlash with a comment and wrote, "This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health. Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon." Gomez also turned off the comments section to stop the rumours. Take a look at the video,

Selena Gomez’s skincare routine via her TikTok pic.twitter.com/ZXKvshNr4Z — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource2) May 11, 2022

Selena commented this on her tik tok and turned off her comments. She did nothing wrong. https://t.co/Q0OTeBhEHu pic.twitter.com/y6vkJWWqXT — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) May 11, 2022

This is not the first time, Selena and Hailey Baldwin's fandom have caused trouble for the stars. Last month, Hailey had been attacked by Selena's fans and the model had to ask the fans to leave her alone. In a TikTok video Hailey said "Enough time has gone by," referencing to Gomez and Justin's split in 2018.

Hailey also went on to address the toxic fan culture and added, "I'm minding my business. I don't do anything, I don't say anything. Leave me alone, please."

In the past, Gomez has defended Hailey when her own fans attacked the model in 2019. Notably, Hailey sparked controversy when she posted an Instagram story of herself listening to Summer Walker's 'I'll Kill You' minutes after Gomez released 'Lose You to Love Me,' one of her Justin Bieber breakup songs. Without mentioning Hailey at the time, she had said, "I am grateful for the response that the song is getting. I'm so grateful. However, I do not stand for women tearing women down. And I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone.