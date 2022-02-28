Selena Gomez's Video Tripping At The SAG Awards Goes Viral, Arrives Barefoot On Stage

Singer-actor Selena Gomez attended the SAG Awards 2022 on Sunday (February 27, 2022). The star walked the red carpet wearing a custom black velvet Oscar de la Renta gown. Selena presented the Best Supporting Actress Award with her Murders in the Building co-star Martin, and her stage appearance is making headlines.

The star decided to ditch her heels at the SAG Awards 2022 while taking the stage to present the award. A video of her tripping in her black high heels is currently going viral on social media. The clip shows Selena falling to her knees while at the red carpet. She was quickly assisted by the security personnel and escorted away from the cameras.

Take a look at the post,

Many fans took to the comments section praising the actress and singer for going barefoot. One comment read, "Selena presenting barefoot is the most selena gomez thing ever," while another added, "Is Selena Gomez barefoot? Love it. F**k heels."

Even after the tumble, Selena Gomez fulfilled her responsibility as a presenter. This time she ditched her swanky high heels and walked barefoot on the stage along with Martin Short. The duo made sure to entertain the audience by cracking a joke. Sharing a hilarious banter on stage Short stated that he can't show too much excitement since his "Botox is fresh" to which Gomez jokingly added, "All right... Mine, too."

She also made heads turn with her stylish outfit, an elegant black column gown, part of the designer collection of fashion maverick Oscar de la Renta. She opted to wear a statement diamond necklace to pair up with her gown. She kept her hair pulled back in a sleek bun and completed the look with black high heels.