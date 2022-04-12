Selena Gomez Slams Body Shamers; ‘I Am Perfect The Way I Am'

Selena Gomez has shut down her haters by saying that she does not care about her weight. On Sunday, the singer and actress called out those who feel the need to criticise her appearance. Gomez on her TikTok account talked about her eating habits and said that she tries to restrict her fast-food meals but occasionally indulges.

In the video, she could be heard saying, "So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich." She added that it doesn't matter since people will still criticise her physique no matter what she does. "But honestly, I don't care about my weight because people bi*** about it anyway."

"'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh', " she concluded by saying, "B***h, I am perfect the way I am."

For the unversed, Selena who suffers from Lupus, got a kidney transplant in September 2017. The actress has been vocal about the disease and said that the "combination" of her lupus and the medicines she requires, causes her weight to fluctuate. Earlier in an interview, she said that the "weight fluctuations" used to upset her.

People magazine quoted Selena saying, "It's the medication I have to take for the rest of my life - it depends on even the month, to be honest. So for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. And in reality, that's just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what's happening in my life."

Selena candidly told Cosmopolitan in 2020, that all of the negativity took a toll on her mental health. "That got to me big time. I think for me, that really messed me up for a bit," she said.

The singer revealed that she is now primarily off social media which allows her to avoid the critics.