Who Is Michael Polansky? Lady Gaga's Fiance's Age, Net Worth, Career Highlights And More

Photo Credit: Harald Krichel Wikimedia Commons

Michael Polansky Lady Gaga's Fiance: Michael Polansky, the 41-year-old American entrepreneur and venture capitalist, has recently been in the spotlight following Lady Gaga's dedication of her 2025 MTV Video Music Award for Artist of the Year to him. The award ceremony, held at UBS Arena in New York on September 7, 2025, saw Gaga acknowledging Polansky as "my partner in all things," highlighting his role both in her personal life and creative projects.

Michael Polansky, who hails from Minnesota, grew up in a family involved in professional and academic fields. He pursued applied mathematics and computer science at Harvard University, graduating in 2006, setting the stage for his career in entrepreneurship and investment.

Over the course of his career, Polansky has helped establish ventures such as Avos Capital Management, Hawktail, and Outer Biosciences. He also sits on the boards of both the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and Haus Labs, Lady Gaga's beauty brand. Since 2015, he has led the Parker Foundation as its executive director, an organization he co-created with tech entrepreneur Sean Parker. Polansky also held the position of chief operating officer at Airtime, a company launched by Parker and Shawn Fanning in 2011, and has been involved in multiple ventures alongside Parker.

According to online reports, Polansky's net worth in 2025 has been pegged at around $600 million. These figures, however, are not independently verified and should be viewed as speculative.

Music Collaborations With Lady Gaga

In addition to his business pursuits, Michael Polansky has collaborated creatively with Lady Gaga. He was a co-executive producer of her 2024 soundtrack album, Harlequin, and contributed to the reworking of several classic songs. On Gaga's 2025 studio album Mayhem, he is credited as a writer on tracks including "Disease," "Blade of Grass," and "Vanish into You," among others. He also co-wrote the original song "All I Need Is Time." As per a report by People, Gaga has previously said that Michael Polansky played a significant role in encouraging Gaga to return to the "joy" of pop music, influencing the creation of Mayhem.

Gaga and Polansky reportedly began dating in 2020 and became engaged in 2024. Their relationship has influenced both personal and professional aspects of their lives, with Gaga dedicating her MTV VMA win to him, calling the year "a beautiful, beautiful dream" spent together. The couple is based in San Francisco as of 2024, continuing to collaborate across business, philanthropy, and music.