Tu Hai Kahaan Review: Lucky Ali Makes Huge Comeback With 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Song, Netizens Miss Raman Negi

Tu Hai Kahaan Review: We've all been captivated by Lucky Ali's "O Sanam" for quite some time now. It's time for listeners to switch gears and tune in to his latest release, "Tu Hai Kahaan." The 65-year-old singer has stirred excitement on the internet with his return to the Bollywood. Teaming up with the renowned Indie pop and rock band The Local Train, Lucky Ali has dropped his new song for the Vidya Balan starrer 'Do Aur Do Pyaar.' While fans celebrated the singer's comeback, many were disappointed by the absence of Raman Negi's voice.

"The magic of love just got real with Lucky Ali & The Local Train coming together!" says the description of the song. It's undeniable that Lucky Ali has once again captivated his listeners with the essence of true love. Both the song and its musical arrangement harmonize beautifully, ensuring neither overpowers the other. The Local Train skillfully grabs the listener's attention with their composition, while Lucky Ali continues to serenade with his tranquil voice.

Lucky Ali returned to Bollywood with his latest release, "Tu Hai Kahaan." It marks his first song for the industry in nine years since his rendition of "Safarnama" for the film Tamasha in 2015. Amid Lucky Ali's comeback netizens cheered the singer, syaing, "This song and the voice of Lucky Ali is Nostalgic ! seems like living back in early 2000s." Another commented, "Lucky Ali Sir blessing our ears after a long time. In the era of auto tune and Artificial intelligence finally voice of truth has won. This song will be special for all 90s kids and today's kids also." Another user joked saying, "Hum hai wahin, tu hai kahan the gem voice is back after hiteus 9yrs."

NETIZENS MISS RAMAN NEGI AS THE LOCAL TRAIN MAKES DEBUT IN BOLLYWOOD WITH TU HAI KAHAAN

With Tu Hai Kahaan, The Local Train makes their debut in Bollywood. This marks the first commissioned film song for the Indie band, featuring guitarist and lyricist Paras Thakur, drummer Sahil Sarin, and bassist Ramit Mehra. Despite the absence of former frontman Raman Negi, who played a significant role in the band as a lyricist and composer, the song showcases the band's talent and musical prowess. While listeners may still miss Negi, the band continues to evolve and captivate audiences with their new ventures.

Amid the release of song Tu Hai Kahaan, netizens urged for Raman Negi's return to band. One disappointed user commented on YouTube, "Behind lucky alis vocal 20% of us were waiting for sir raman negi voice... #The local train is back without their conductor."

Ahead of the release of the song, a user tweeted, "local train coming with a song with lucky ali and without raman negi??" Another claimed, "Hear me out, maybe we were really Raman Negi fans."

Tu Hai Kahaan is available to listen on Spotify, Jio Saavn, Amazon Music, YouTube music, Apple Music, Gaana, and Hungama. The song is composed and written by The Local Train and sung by Lucky Ali under Panorama Music banner.