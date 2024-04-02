Tu Hai Kahaan Review: Lucky Ali Makes Huge Comeback With 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Song, Netizens Miss Raman Negi

Tu
Hai
Kahaan
Review:
We've
all
been
captivated
by
Lucky
Ali's
"O
Sanam" for
quite
some
time
now.
It's
time
for
listeners
to
switch
gears
and
tune
in
to
his
latest
release,
"Tu
Hai
Kahaan."
The
65-year-old
singer
has
stirred
excitement
on
the
internet
with
his
return
to
the
Bollywood.
Teaming
up
with
the
renowned
Indie
pop
and
rock
band
The
Local
Train,
Lucky
Ali
has
dropped
his
new
song
for
the
Vidya
Balan
starrer
'Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar.'
While
fans
celebrated
the
singer's
comeback,
many
were
disappointed
by
the
absence
of
Raman
Negi's
voice.
LUCKY
ALI
MAKES
MELODIOUS
COMEBACK
TO
BOLLYWOOD
WITH
TU
HAI
KAHAAN
"The
magic
of
love
just
got
real
with
Lucky
Ali
&
The
Local
Train
coming
together!" says
the
description
of
the
song.
It's
undeniable
that
Lucky
Ali
has
once
again
captivated
his
listeners
with
the
essence
of
true
love.
Both
the
song
and
its
musical
arrangement
harmonize
beautifully,
ensuring
neither
overpowers
the
other.
The
Local
Train
skillfully
grabs
the
listener's
attention
with
their
composition,
while
Lucky
Ali
continues
to
serenade
with
his
tranquil
voice.
Lucky
Ali
returned
to
Bollywood
with
his
latest
release,
"Tu
Hai
Kahaan." It
marks
his
first
song
for
the
industry
in
nine
years
since
his
rendition
of
"Safarnama"
for
the
film
Tamasha
in
2015.
Amid
Lucky
Ali's
comeback
netizens
cheered
the
singer,
syaing,
"This
song
and
the
voice
of
Lucky
Ali
is
Nostalgic
!
seems
like
living
back
in
early
2000s."
Another
commented,
"Lucky
Ali
Sir
blessing
our
ears
after
a
long
time.
In
the
era
of
auto
tune
and
Artificial
intelligence
finally
voice
of
truth
has
won.
This
song
will
be
special
for
all
90s
kids
and
today's
kids
also."
Another
user
joked
saying,
"Hum
hai
wahin,
tu
hai
kahan
the
gem
voice
is
back
after
hiteus
9yrs."
NETIZENS
MISS
RAMAN
NEGI
AS
THE
LOCAL
TRAIN
MAKES
DEBUT
IN
BOLLYWOOD
WITH
TU
HAI
KAHAAN
With
Tu
Hai
Kahaan,
The
Local
Train
makes
their
debut
in
Bollywood.
This
marks
the
first
commissioned
film
song
for
the
Indie
band,
featuring
guitarist
and
lyricist
Paras
Thakur,
drummer
Sahil
Sarin,
and
bassist
Ramit
Mehra.
Despite
the
absence
of
former
frontman
Raman
Negi,
who
played
a
significant
role
in
the
band
as
a
lyricist
and
composer,
the
song
showcases
the
band's
talent
and
musical
prowess.
While
listeners
may
still
miss
Negi,
the
band
continues
to
evolve
and
captivate
audiences
with
their
new
ventures.
Amid
the
release
of
song
Tu
Hai
Kahaan,
netizens
urged
for
Raman
Negi's
return
to
band.
One
disappointed
user
commented
on
YouTube,
"Behind
lucky
alis
vocal
20%
of
us
were
waiting
for
sir
raman
negi
voice...
#The
local
train
is
back
without
their
conductor."
Ahead
of
the
release
of
the
song,
a
user
tweeted,
"local
train
coming
with
a
song
with
lucky
ali
and
without
raman
negi??" Another
claimed,
"Hear
me
out,
maybe
we
were
really
Raman
Negi
fans."
Tu
Hai
Kahaan
is
available
to
listen
on
Spotify,
Jio
Saavn,
Amazon
Music,
YouTube
music,
Apple
Music,
Gaana,
and
Hungama.
The
song
is
composed
and
written
by
The
Local
Train
and
sung
by
Lucky
Ali
under
Panorama
Music
banner.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2024, 14:16 [IST]