Bengali Actress And Cancer Survivor Aindrila Sharma Dies At 24

It is a dark day for the Bengali entertainment industry as one of its rising stars left for its heavenly abode. What makes the day even darker is that the star was an indomitable warrior who beat life-threatening challenges multiple times, but could not continue the fight anymore. The star was none other than 24-year-old actress and cancer survivor Aindrila Sharma, who died on November 20 at 12:59 p.m.

As per reports, Aindrila Sharma was a cancer survivor and she beat the deadly disease not once, but twice. Recently declared cancer-free, she was all set to make a comeback in the TV industry after her treatment. However, fate had other plans. On November 1st, Aindrila suffered a massive brain stroke. After arriving at the hospital, she was rushed to OT where she underwent fronto-temporoparietal decompressive craniotomy with evacuation of acute subdural bleed.

Andrila was under observation until last night, 19 November, she suffered multiple cardiac arrests. She was given CPR and was stabilised. However, today at noon, she had another heart attack. This time she didn't respond to CPR and finally breathed her last at 12:59 p.m.

Aindrila entered the entertainment industry with the TV show Jhumur. Later, she did many other daily soaps like Jiyon Kathi, and Jibon Jyoti. She also stepped into the digital space by working in Bengali web series like Bhagar where she starred alongside her boyfriend Sabyasachi and the Hoichoi series, Daastan-e-Mohabbat.

On Monday, 14 November, Sabyasachi took to social media and requested Aindrila's fans to pray for her recovery and hope for a miracle. Fans from all over social media showered their love, hope, and prayers for the actress. However, as we all know, miracles happen very rarely, or else, they wouldn't be called 'miracles'. After fighting a long and hard battle for her life, Aindrila finally took eternal rest and went for the heavenly abode.