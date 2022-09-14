South Indian Actress Files Rape Complaint And Gets Fitness Trainer Arrested

A south-Indian actress has recently filed a rape complaint against a Mumbai-based fitness trainer, according to ANI. The trainer apparently raped her multiple times during 2021-2022. It has been reported that this happened on the pretext of marriage. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 376, 323, 504, 506(2), 67 and 67(A) of the IPC, told the Cuffe Parade Police officials. The accused has been arrested.

The name of neither the actress nor the fitness trainer has been revealed yet. As the trainer is said to be Mumbai-based, it can be assumed that the actress is probably based in Mumbai currently.

The instances of actresses being abused by men who closely work with them are disheartening. Drivers, trainers, managers, and others who need to take care of their stars should not become sources of threat. Hopefully, more complaints and arrests will create a safer environment.

For people in distress help available at- KIRAN (1800-599-0019), Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.