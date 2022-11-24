Who Is Anmol Baloch? Everything You Need To Know About The Brutally Trolled Pakistani Actress

It is said that we are in a woke era where everyone now has the right to speak up and wear whatever they feel comfortable in without any judgment. However, there is still a section of people who object to such things in the name of gender stereotypes or religion. As such, whenever they see something in social media they don't agree with, they start trolling them brutally with negative to vicious comments. A similar thing happened with Pakistani actress and model Anmol Baloch when she posted her glamorous pic on social media and was brutally trolled for it.

Anmol has been known to post her glamorous pictures from time to time. Recently, she shared a pic wearing a black choli with deep necked see-through blouse. She was looking stunning during the whole get-up. Many netizens along with her fans applauded the Pakistani beauty for her looks and gave comments like, "Looking Gorgeous", or "Mashaallah looking so pyari."

However, there was a section of netizens who disapproved of her look and brutally trolled her appearance. One user wrote, "Kapre toh Theek Se Pehno Tum Logo Se Allah Ka Khof Khatam Hogya Hai." Another netizen wrote, "Sharam Karo Islam Is mulk ma rah ka bahayi phala rahi ho, itna shok ha to dafa hojao Pakistan sa jahil" Another one compared her to Indian actresses and commented, "You are not looking that you are a Muslim. If you are, then you should know how to wear clothes and stop copying Indians."

Anmol Baloch started her career as a model but later went on to become a professional actor. She debuted in the Pakistani entertainment industry with the television series Kambakkht Tanno in 2016. She later was a part of multiple TV shows where her performance earned her widespread acclaim. Currently, she is winning the heart of the audience with her performance as Kiran in the TV show Qurbatein.