28 Years Later OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Danny Boyle's Post-Apocalyptic Horror Film Online

28 Years Later OTT Release: Danny Boyle's long-awaited return to the 28 Days Later universe is heading to digital, with the third installment, 28 Years Later, set to stream on Netflix starting September 20, 2025. The film opened in theaters on June 20, 2025, under Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Releasing.

A Franchise Revived After Years of Delays

The journey to bring 28 Years Later to the screen was a lengthy one. Early talks about continuing the series began not long after 28 Weeks Later was released in 2007, but rights disputes and creative disagreements kept the project from moving forward for years. Momentum returned in 2024, when producer Andrew Macdonald reacquired rights to the original film and struck a deal with Sony Pictures. That agreement included support for multiple sequels, giving Boyle and writer Alex Garland the backing they needed to revisit the world they first created in 2002.

This third entry reunites several of the original creative team members: director Danny Boyle, writer Alex Garland, and cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle, all of whom shaped the first film's distinctive style. Actor Cillian Murphy, who starred in 28 Days Later, returns to the series in a behind-the-scenes role as an executive producer.

Story and Cast

Set nearly three decades after the outbreak of the rage virus, the new film explores how survivors have adapted under strict quarantine conditions. The story follows a group living on an isolated island linked to the mainland by a single guarded passage. When a member of the group ventures out, he uncovers unsettling truths about both the infected and those who have managed to endure in the mainland's ruins.

The cast includes Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, and newcomer Alfie Williams, who makes his feature debut. Jack O'Connell also plays a key role.

What Comes Next

28 Years Later was filmed back-to-back with its follow-up, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which is scheduled for release in January 2026. This approach mirrors other major franchises that have doubled down on production efficiency while ensuring continuity between sequels.

For audiences who missed its theatrical run or prefer to catch it from home, 28 Years Later begins streaming worldwide on Netflix on September 20.