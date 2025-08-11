5 Male Actors Who Have Owned Hindi OTT In 2025: From Vaibhav Raj Gupta To Zahan Kapoor

2025 has been a turning point for male-led stories on streaming platforms. From gripping crime sagas to heartfelt dramas, these actors have delivered performances that drew audiences in and kept them hooked. Each one brought a distinct flavour to the screen - proving that the OTT space isn't just thriving, it's setting new benchmarks for acting in India.

1. Vaibhav Raj Gupta - Mandala Murders

With Mandala Murders, Vaibhav Raj Gupta proved that a crime thriller can carry emotional weight. Playing a determined investigator navigating a town steeped in myth and mystery, he balanced intensity with vulnerability, making viewers root for him even in the show's darkest turns.

2. Zahan Kapoor - Black Warrant

This year, Zahan Kapoor stepped into the limelight with Black Warrant, portraying a rookie jail officer caught in the moral and political chaos of Tihar Jail. His restrained yet compelling performance showed maturity beyond his years, marking him as one of the most exciting talents to watch.

3. Jaideep Ahlawat - Paatal Lok 2 & Jewel Thief

From returning as the relentless Hathi Ram Chaudhary in Paatal Lok 2 to slipping into the shadowy intrigue of Jewel Thief, Jaideep Ahlawat has owned 2025 with performances that are as gripping as they are distinct - reaffirming why he's one of OTT's most formidable faces.

4. Kay Kay Menon - Special Ops 2

Reviving the sharp-witted Himmat Singh in Special Ops 2, Kay Kay Menon once again proved that precision, charisma, and quiet intensity can command the screen without a single wasted moment.

5. Ishaan Khatter - The Royals

In The Royals , Ishaan Khatter stepped into a lighter yet equally demanding space - a romantic comedy with a regal twist. His portrayal of a young heir juggling legacy and personal desires brought an easy charm to the series, proving his range beyond intense, dramatic roles.