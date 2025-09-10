5 Reasons Why Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan On ZEE5 Deserves A Spot On Your Watchlist

Cinema has given us countless love stories, but only a few linger in our hearts long after the credits roll. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is one such gem-a soulful tale woven with music, emotion, and unforgettable performances. And to give credit where it's due, the story is quite unconventional - about an unexpected connection - one not built on sight, but on shared dreams, heartfelt moments, and a delightful push-and-pull chemistry that's as funny as it is touching.

But for those who didn't get a chance to watch the film in theatres, here are 5 reasons why Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan deserves a spot on your watchlist.

1. A Love Story That Transcends Sight

At its core, the film isn't just about romance-it's about rediscovering connection through senses other than sight. In a world obsessed with appearances, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan explores how love can blossom through sound, perception, and emotion. Watching two people fall for each other without ever fully "seeing" is as refreshing as it is moving.

2. Vikrant Massey's Soul-Stirring Performance

Vikrant Massey brings quiet intensity and vulnerability to the role of a visually impaired musician. Known for portraying layered characters with finesse, he delivers one of his most emotionally resonant performances yet-reminding us why he continues to be one of the finest actors of his generation.

3. Shanaya Kapoor's Striking Debut

In a role that relies more on nuance than spectacle, Shanaya Kapoor makes a memorable first impression as a theatre artist confronting her own insecurities. Her portrayal feels grounded and honest-offering a debut that's bold in its subtlety and emotional depth.

4. A Ruskin Bond Classic, Brought to Life

Adapted from Ruskin Bond's short story The Eyes Have It, the film expands his poignant narrative into a full-length feature without losing its essence. Director Santosh Singh stays faithful to Bond's signature themes of quiet revelations and human connection, while adding cinematic layers of drama, music, and heart.

5. The Himalayas: A Silent, Poetic Companion

Shot across the serene landscapes of Mussoorie and the Himalayan railways, the film's setting feels almost like a character in itself. The misty hills, snowy backdrops, and quaint train journeys beautifully mirror the inner world of the protagonists-lending the story a dreamlike, lyrical quality.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan invites you into a romance where the soul sees what the eyes cannot. Watch it now, only on ZEE5.