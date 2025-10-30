6 Upcoming Multilingual Projects Of Keerthy Suresh That Prove She’s The Ultimate Pan-India Powerhouse

Keerthy Suresh is redefining stardom on her own terms. A National Award-winning performer with an enviable lineup of multilingual projects, she's seamlessly moving between Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bollywood and OTT, all while keeping her authenticity intact. Ever since Mahanati (2018) cemented her as one of the most gifted performers, Keerthy has only pushed boundaries further with bold, layered roles, such as in Penguin and Saani Kaayidham.

And now, with filmmaker Atlee backing her and audiences across India rooting for her, Keerthy's next phase looks nothing short of spectacular. Here are six upcoming projects that showcase why she's truly in a league of her own.

1. Akka (Hindi)

Keerthy's much-anticipated Hindi project, Akka, is a revenge thriller series backed by Yash Raj Films and it's already generating major buzz. With its dark, high-octane premise and Keerthy playing a complex, driven protagonist, Akka is poised to introduce her to a massive new audience. Expect a gritty performance that proves she's ready to conquer Bollywood with the same finesse she brings to the South.

2. Revolver Rita (Tamil)



If the teaser is anything to go by, Revolver Rita is going to be a wild ride. Set in a world of chaos, guns, and swagger, this bold action-comedy promises Keerthy in an electrifying, never-seen-before avatar. With its quirky tone and unapologetically fearless heroine, the film has already become one of the most talked-about Tamil releases of the year.



3. Untitled Project with Ravi Kiran Kola - Reuniting with Vijay Deverakonda (Telugu)

After the magic of Mahanati, fans have long wanted to see Keerthy Suresh and Vijay Deverakonda share the screen again but as a pair. That wish is finally coming true. Directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, this upcoming action-drama brings them together as a full-fledged pair for the first time.

4. Untitled Film with Rishi Sivakumar (Malayalam)

Keerthy returns to her Malayalam roots with Rishi Sivakumar's next, where she's set to star opposite Antony Varghese Pepe in an action-drama. It's the kind of performance-driven film that allows Keerthy to do what she does best: disappear completely into her character.

5. An untitled project with Praveen S. Vijaay alongside Mysskin

Keerthy's fifth slate of projects perfectly captures her fearless approach to storytelling. She's all set to star alongside the brilliant Mysskin in an upcoming Tamil film, an intense courtroom drama directed by Praveen S. Vijaay. The film promises a gripping mix of moral dilemmas, and legal intrigue, offering Keerthy yet another chance to showcase her dramatic range.

6. Project with Rajkummar Rao (Hindi)

In one of her most intriguing upcoming ventures, Keerthy will reportedly share screen space with Rajkummar Rao in a film produced by Rajkummar and Patralekhaa. This collaboration between two powerhouse performers from different industries hints at a project that's bound to be both nuanced and unforgettable.

What sets Keerthy apart isn't just her choice of roles, but her ability to feel at home in every language and every story she tells. She isn't chasing trends or labels; she's simply expanding the idea of what an Indian leading lady can be. With Akka, Revolver Rita, and a slew of cross-industry collaborations on the horizon, Keerthy Suresh isn't just acting, she's evolving into a pan-India icon for a new generation.