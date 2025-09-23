71st National Award Winners: Netflix’s Kathal - Jackfruit Mystery Celebrated As Best Hindi Film

Delhi, 23rd September 2025: Today Delhi hosted the 71st National Film Awards, bringing together storytellers, actors, directors and creators from across India. The ceremony celebrated films and performances that have captured the hearts of audiences nationwide. Among the shining stars of the evening was Netflix's Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery, which was honoured as the Best Hindi Film for its quirky, rooted storytelling and remarkable performances.

Attending the prestigious ceremony were director Yashowardhan Mishra, producer Guneet Monga Kapoor, producer Ektaa R Kapoor along with Monika Shergill from Netflix. The Director was felicitated with the award and medal by the Hon'ble President of India. With Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery becoming the first Netflix Original to win a National Award, this not only marks a new milestone but is also a testament to Netflix's continued commitment to telling authentic Indian stories that reflect the country's diversity, richness, and storytelling excellence for local and global audiences alike.

Monika Shergill, Vice President - Content, Netflix India, shared: Today, as we receive the National Award for Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery at the 71st National Film Awards, it is a moment of great pride. This honor is a tribute to Yashowardhan Mishra's distinct voice as a storyteller along with the writing brilliance of his co-writer, Ashok Mishra, the creative partnership of Balaji Telefilms and Sikhya Entertainment, and a film that captures both the humor and humanity of India's heartland. With Sanya Malhotra and an exceptional ensemble cast bringing the story alive, Kathal reaffirms our belief, as Netflix, in the power of rooted, original storytelling. For us, this recognition at the National Film Awards, the highest benchmark of excellence in Indian cinema, is a proud affirmation and celebrates storytelling that is both deeply local and universally resonant.

Producers Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment shared:

"Standing at the 71st National Film Awards today as Kathal is honoured has been nothing short of surreal. To see a story rooted in the heartland of India, in Madhya Pradesh, find its place on this stage is a moment we will always treasure. At the heart of this film lies the remarkable writing of Yashowardhan and Ashok Mishra and the sensitive direction by Yashowardhan, who together crafted a tale that delivers a subtle yet powerful reflection on society, capturing the humour, ironies, and truths of everyday life in small-town India. It was an absolute joy to collaborate with our leading force, Sanya Malhotra, alongside the inimitable Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, and a stellar ensemble of actors and technicians who brought this story alive with such authenticity and heart. Our deepest gratitude to our supportive partners at Netflix India and Balaji Telefilms, and heartfelt thanks to our entire cast and crew who poured so much love into this film. This honour is a reminder of why we tell rooted, authentic stories, so that voices from every corner of India find their place in the spotlight."

Ektaa R Kapoor, Joint Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms, added, "Attending the National Awards and celebrating Kathal's win is a magical moment for our entire team at Balaji. This story was created to shine a light on authentic, quirky Indian narratives, and today's recognition makes the journey unforgettable. Thank you to the jury and audience for embracing this story, and to Netflix who took this story from the heartlands of India to a global audience, it inspires us to keep supporting bold, original storytelling."

Director and Co-Writer Yashowardhan Mishra said: "To be at the National Awards ceremony and hold this award for Kathal is both humbling and joyous. I share this honour with my co-writer Ashok Mishra, our stellar cast led by the extraordinary Sanya Malhotra, and our incredible partners at Sikhya Entertainment, Balaji Telefilms, and Netflix. This moment is a beautiful reminder that stories rooted in the everyday, told with heart and authenticity, have the power to resonate far and wide. I'm deeply grateful to the jury, our audiences, and everyone who believed in this film, this recognition makes the journey all the more meaningful."