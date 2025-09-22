Aahana S Kumra Gets Vulnerable On Rise And Fall As She Talks About Battling Anxiety

Aahana S Kumra is currently participating in her first ever reality show, Rise And Fall, and the actress is consistently growing as a performer with each episode. Having started off as a headstrong woman, in a recent episode Aahana showed her vulnerability as she opened up about her battle with mental health issues.

In the recent nomination task, the actress was nominated by 5 out of 7 contestants in the basement. The reasoning given by fellow contestant Kubbra Sait for the nomination didn't sit well with Aahana and she confronted her about it.

As Kubbra spoke about Aahana losing her "santulan" in her reasoning, the latter shared that the word hurt her as she has been battling anxiety. She said, "Yes, I have anxiety, aur mai uske bare mein khul kar baat kar rahi hun. To kya aap sabke saamne matlab zaleel tareeke se mere baare mein bolenge? Humein bhi kharaab lagta hai yaar, hum bhi insaan hai. Kuch cheeze hoti hai jo chub jaati hai. As a friend, I expected better."

Aahana pointed out that while it is encouraged to speak openly about mental health issues, it is then used against a person when they do it. The discussion has reignited the debate around the need for mental health discussion in the open and normalising it.