Aahana S Kumra Set To Make Her Reality Show Debut With Rise And Fall: I would like to see how persistent I can

An actress known for her skills on screen, Aahana S Kumra is set to delve into a new venture with her first reality show, Rise and Fall. Having been waiting for the right opportunity to enter the format, the actress is excited to embark on this new adventure and present her real self to the audience while exploring herself more.

Ask her what made her say yes to the show and she says, "I'd been in talks with the makers for doing Khatron Ke Khiladi for many years now. This year, I was very gung-ho when they approached me as I was sure that I wanted to do it this time. I love adventure sports and Khatron is the best thing for that because you get paid to do adventure sports."

But the cancellation of this year's Khatron Ke Khiladi led her to Rise and Fall. "I had no choice but to let go of that dream again. but when they called me again for Rise and Fall, I was intrigued. I got a call from my friend who's also the casting director and he asked me to meet the team. I met them and it was pretty amazing because it's the first time that they're doing this show in India, and it coincides with my first time doing any reality format," she says

The captive format of the show excites Aahana but also makes her nervous at the same time. It is very challenging because I'm somebody who's so addicted to talking to friends and family and being at home, connected with everybody. So just being completely disconnected from everyone sounds very challenging. I would like to see how persistent I can be, and this is the reason why I wanted to do the show," she reveals

Rise and Fall will have 16 contestants locked in, including Arjun Bijlani, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, Dhanashree Verma, Arbaz patel, Aarush Bhola and Nayandeep Rakshit. The show starts streaming from September 6, and is hosted by Shark Tank fame Ashneer Grover.