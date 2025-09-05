Aasif Khan To Lead Upcoming Comedy-Drama Web Show Mungerilal Ka Post

Actor Aasif Khan, known for his versatile performances in acclaimed projects such as Paatal Lok, Jamtara, and Mirzapur, has now signed on as the lead for the upcoming web series Mungerilal Ka Post.

The comedy-drama will feature Aasif in the role of a postmaster, a character that blends humor with heartfelt moments. With his proven ability to seamlessly switch between intense and light-hearted roles, Aasif is set to bring a fresh dimension to this story.

The project is currently in post-production, with dubbing underway. Backed by engaging storytelling and Aasif's strong screen presence, Mungerilal Ka Post promises to strike the right balance between laughter and emotions.

Details regarding the release platform and premiere date will be shared soon.

