ABO Desire Episode 4 Release Time Today: When Will The Chinese BL Drama Drop New Ep In India? Where To Stream?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@youkuofficial

ABO Desire (Chinese BL Drama) Episode 4 Release Updates: The ongoing Chinese BL drama, ABO Desire, is not just a love story-it's a battle for agency, acceptance, and the right to desire freely. Starring Huang Xing, Li Pei En, Jiang Heng, and Qiu Ding Jie in the lead roles, the fantasy romantic BL drama explores themes of forbidden attraction, power struggles, and the emotional complexities of identity and love. The Cdrama premiered last week and garnered positive reactions from fans. From previews to spoiler clips, ABO Desire episode 4 has already sparked buzz online ahead of its premiere today.

ABO Desire (Cdrama) Episode 4 Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch Online In India?

ABO Desire The Series is a daring new Chinese BL drama that blends romantic tension, political intrigue, and raw vulnerability. Whether you're new to Omegaverse or a longtime BL fan, ABO Desire is giving audiences the kind of power-dynamics-driven drama they've been craving.

Amidst high anticipation, ABO Desire episode 4, as per their release schedule, is all set to premiere today (Saturday, July 19). The BL Cdrama episodes are available on iQIYI, Youku and WeTV.

Indian viewers can also catch ABO Desire episodes on the said Chinese streaming platforms with English subtitles. As the WeTV app is currently unavailable in the Google Play Store, you can watch the new episode of ABO Desire, ep 4, either on iQIYI or Youku. To note, ABO Desire episode 4 will be accessible on both iQIYI and Youku for VIP members only. That means a subscription is needed to watch the episodes.

ABO Desire Episode 4 Release Time Today

According to iQIYI, the new episode of ABO Desire is set to drop at 5:00 PM in China. As per MyDramaList release schedule, ABO Desire episode 4 will be out in India at 5:30 PM.

ABO Desire Episode 4 Free Download: How To Watch Online In India?

If you have a Youku or iQIYI subscription, you will be able to watch ABO Desire episodes for free. You can also download the episodes and watch them later offline.

For iQIYI, install the app on your device first. Now, log into your account and complete the payment process. Then, go to the homepage and type 'ABO Desire' in the search bar. Once the said page appears, click '4' in the Playlist option. The process is the same for Youku platform.