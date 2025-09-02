Actor & Producer Veeir Chaudary Brings Suspense Thriller Hotel Honeymoon Deluxe To Nootankii OTT

Actor and Producer Veeir Chaudary has released his latest film Hotel Honeymoon Deluxe exclusively on Nootankii OTT. Shot in Goa, the suspense thriller explores the dark secrets hidden behind a seemingly perfect honeymoon stay.

The story follows a newlywed couple who check into a hotel, only to find themselves trapped in a sinister plan devised by the hotel staff. What starts as a romantic escape turns into a chilling test of survival.

More than just a thriller, the film carries a powerful social message. In today's fast-paced world, people often overlook privacy when staying in hotels or changing clothes casually. Hotel Honeymoon Deluxe highlights this issue while keeping viewers hooked with edge-of-the-seat suspense.

Speaking about his dual role, Veeir Chaudary said "Producing and acting in this project was a challenging yet unforgettable experience. Shooting in Goa brought the story alive, and I believe the audience will connect both with the thrill and the hidden message."

With Hotel Honeymoon Deluxe, Nootankii OTT continues its commitment to delivering meaningful, and entertaining content. Veeir Chaudary also revealed that more concept-driven projects are already in the pipeline for the platform.

Talking about Veeir Chaudary, he earlier acted in songs like Chhaill Chhabila, Bhaicharra, Jhootha Nikla, Hisaabb Howega, Dhumma, Bhagaat Albelaa, Shahi Khanddan among others. He has been part of Bollywood movies such as 'Uvaa' and 'Bhouri'.