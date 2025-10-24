Actress Akshaya Naik Makes Her Bollywood Debut With The Family Drama Greater Kalesh!

The actress who became a household name through the hit TV show Sundara Manamadhe Bharli none other than Akshaya Naik is once again in the spotlight! Known for her impressive performances, stunning photoshoots, and engaging social media presence, Akshaya has now taken a big leap in her career. The talented actress has officially made her OTT debut, marking a milestone transition from television to Netflix.

Akshaya's OTT debut comes with Netflix's recently released film Greater Kalesh, where she plays a significant and impactful role. The film beautifully captures the essence of everyday family drama, and Akshaya's performance stands out as one of its highlights.

In Greater Kalesh Akshaya portrays the character "Pankhuri." The film has quickly become a global sensation, currently trending at No. 1 on Netflix worldwide. For any actor, making a mark in Bollywood is a dream - and through this project, Akshaya has achieved that dream, with her debut turning out to be a superhit!

Talking about her first OTT experience, Akshaya shares

"I've always wanted to take one step ahead in my career, and I never consider any work small. My constant desire to try something new brought me this opportunity. For any actor, Netflix is a huge platform, and I never imagined my first Bollywood film debut would happen here. Getting a chance to work on such a big OTT platform is truly special. And now that our film is trending at No. 1, it feels like I've received the best Diwali gift ever!

I've been following Terribly Tiny Tales for years and always wanted to collaborate with them and this film made that wish come true. Both TTT and Netflix were things I had manifested, and seeing them come together in my debut feels surreal. I was the only new actor among the cast everyone else had already worked together before yet not once did they make me feel like an outsider. Though my role was small, it was extremely meaningful, and I give full credit to our director Aditya Chandiok and writer Ritu Mago for trusting me. They transformed a typical Marathi girl into a typical Delhi girl!

Working alongside actors like Ehsaas Channa and others was a joy not just because they're talented performers, but because they're genuinely good people. When great people come together on a great project, the happiness of that success is beyond words"

Having already proved her acting prowess, Akshaya Naik's journey in Bollywood has now begun on a powerful note. And as sources reveal, she will continue to work in both Bollywood and Marathi projects in the near future.