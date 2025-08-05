Actress Piloo Vidyarthi Showcases Range in Two Major OTT Releases — Mandala Murders and Sarzameen

Actress Piloo Vidyarthi is receiving praise for her compelling performances in two newly released OTT projects-Yash Raj Films' Mandala Murders and Dharma Productions' Sarzameen. With both shows premiering simultaneously, Piloo's nuanced portrayals have captured the attention of audiences and critics alike.

In Mandala Murders, she plays the layered role of Kalindi Shastri, opposite veteran actor Raghubir Yadav. "I'm extremely happy to have played Kalindi Shastri-it's a deeply fulfilling role," Piloo shares. "I'm so thankful to director Gopi Puthran and YRF's casting director Shanoo Sharma for selecting me through auditions. It's always special when your work is recognized on merit."

In Sarzameen, Piloo steps into a completely different avatar as Oshin Aapa, the caregiver to Ibrahim Ali Khan's character, sharing screen space with Kajol. "That role also came to me through an audition. I'm incredibly grateful for these opportunities. It's encouraging to know that casting directors are considering me for such varied parts-it pushes me as an artist," she says.

Piloo's growing filmography reflects her versatility and dedication in her previous projects-Akeli (opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha), Vedaa (with Sharvari Wagh), and A Wedding Story. With Mandala Murders and Sarzameen now streaming, 2025 is shaping up to be another milestone year for the actress.

Born & brought up in Kolkata, into a film family-her mother is veteran Bengali actress Shakuntala Barua-Piloo has always had the arts in her blood. While singing was her first passion, acting soon followed. After a successful stint as a rj at a radio station in kolkata, and as a television actress in Mumbai , she now actively balances her work in films, web series, and theatre. She also conducts creative workshops, musicals, and a children's choir through Pratidhwani, an arts initiative she co-runs with Shridhar Nagraj.

Coming up next, Piloo will be seen in the much-awaited film Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan alongside Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi, which she has already completed shooting.