Aditya Narayan In Rise And Fall: “Nepotism Sabke Saath Nahi Chalta… Uske Bhi Levels Hote Hai”

On the reality show Rise and Fall, a candid moment between Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh and singer-host Aditya Narayan caught everyone's attention. Pawan, while speaking to Aditya, raised an important point: "Jab aapke father being superstar, to iske bhi kuchh problems hai, pressure hai."

Aditya responded with honesty and clarity. He said, "Dekhiye ye nepotism nepotism sabke saath nahi chalta hai. Uske bhi levels hote hai. Humne bhi apni mehnat ki hai. Kar rahe hai. Karenge. Humara pehla gaana jo phata tha, 'Ram Ji Ki Chaal Dekho' from Ram Leela, wo bohot chala tha. Aur abhi to aisa lagta hai ki shuru hua hai."

Aditya, was seen talking about the unity amongst the contestant in the penthouse he said, "in my opinion everybody are going wrong including Arbaaz, I, Dhanashree everyone and today during nominations, it was clearly visible that there are a lot of unresolved issues that we all need to sit together and talk it out and solve it so that there is unity among us."

Aditya is currently in the Show rise and fall, and he is selected to be a part of the ruler living side of the house. The timespan of the show is expected to be of one month in which the ruler side of the house will be enjoying all the luxuries of a penthouse.