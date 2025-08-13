Advocate Achinta Aich Season 2 (Bengali) Release Date & Time: When Will New Eps Premiere On Hoichoi? DEETS

Photo Credit: YouTube/@hoichoi

Advocate Achinta Aich Season 2 (Bengali) Release Updates: After the triumphant return of Advocate Achinta Aich on Hoichoi, the anticipation has hit fever pitch-Season 2 is almost here, and fans can't wait to be back in the courtroom. From the moment Advocate Achinta Aich debuted, it became a fast favorite, thanks to Ritwick Chakraborty's nuanced portrayal of the underdog lawyer and Saswata Chatterjee's intense adversarial presence.

When Advocate Achinta Aich Season 2 was officially announced by Hoichoi, fans couldn't contain their excitement. Social media lit up with celebratory posts, memes, and heartfelt reactions as viewers expressed their joy over Ritwick Chakraborty's return to the courtroom. For many, Season 1 had ended on such a gripping note that the promise of a second chapter felt like justice well served. The announcement quickly began trending among Bengali OTT circles, cementing the show's place as one of the most eagerly awaited sequels in recent memory.

Advocate Achinta Aich Season 2 Full Episodes Hoichoi Release Date

Directed by Joydeep Mukherjee, Ritwick Chakraborty is all set to reprise his iconic character, defence lawyer Achinta Aich, in the second season of the popular Hoichoi series Advocate Achinta Aich. The courtroom is back in session-and this time, it's fiercer, murkier, and even more gripping. Packed with tension, sharp dialogue, and glimpses of explosive confrontations, the trailer teases a darker, more intense chapter in Achinta Aich's journey.

The trailer hints at fresh complications in his professional and personal life, including a high-stakes legal battle that may shake the very foundation of the courtroom he once ruled. There's also a deeper look into Achinta's inner struggles, suggesting that this season won't just be about justice-but redemption.

Amidst high anticipation, Ritwick's Advocate Achinta Aich Season 2, co-starring Saswata Chatterjee, Sohini Sengupta, Rupanjana Mitra, Anumegha Kahali, Satyam Bhattacharya, Ananya Guha, Somak Ghosh, Debraj Bhattacharya, Dulal Lahiri, Kheya Chattopadhyay, and Sudip Mukherjee, is scheduled to premiere on Hoichoi this Independence Day (Friday - August 15, 2025).

Advocate Achinta Aich Season 2 Full Episodes Release Time On Hoichoi

After a blockbuster first season that turned everyday legal battles into edge-of-the-seat drama, Advocate Achinta Aich returns with a Season 2 that's darker, deeper, and dangerously gripping. The trailer alone has shaken the Bengali OTT space-fans are obsessed, theories are flying, and Achinta is once again at the centre of chaos.

Set up your alarms, folks! Full episodes of Advocate Achinta Aich season 2 are slated to be dropped together on Hoichoi on Thursday midnight sharp at 12:00 AM IST.

Will Advocate Achinta Aich Season 2 Be Available For Free On Hoichoi?

Advocate Achinta Aich 2 episodes will be available on Hoichoi with English subtitles. To note, a subscription is needed to access the episodes.

Advocate Achinta Aich Season 2 Full Episodes Free Download: How To Watch Online?

Step 1: First, download the Hoichoi app on your smartphone or other digital device (tab/TV/laptop).

Step 2: Then, sign in to your Hoichoi account. If you don't have an account on Hoichoi, you'll have to create one. Choose a suitable subscription plan and complete the payment process.

Step 3: Now, go to the homepage and type 'Advocate Achinta Aich' in the search box.

Step 4: Once the said page appears, go to the 'Season 2' option, click on the 'Play S2 Ep1' button.

With a subscription, you can also download the episodes (click 'Download S2') and watch them later offline.