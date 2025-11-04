After Amitabh Bachchan, Telugu Cinema Icon Nagarjuna Akkineni Extends His Wishes To AI Mahabharat

Mumbai, 4th Nov, 2025: The AI-enabled reimagining of India's greatest epic, AI Mahabharat, continues to receive love and encouragement from across the entertainment fraternity. From Amitabh Bachchan and Devid Fernandis, to now Nagarjuna Akkineni, notable personalities from different corners are coming together to lift and celebrate this bold experiment in storytelling, standing as pillars of support for one another in championing new creative frontiers.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Nagarjuna shared his admiration for the project, writing:

"AI Mahabharat looks absolutely fascinating! Excited to see how this blend of technology and tradition brings our greatest epic to life. Congratulations to the entire team behind this visionary creation."

His words have further amplified the growing excitement around AI Mahabharat, a first-of-its-kind AI-powered retelling of the timeless Mahabharata. With leading voices from both Hindi and regional cinema acknowledging its vision, the series continues to generate national curiosity and pride.

AI Mahabharat has been created by Collective Media Network and will stream exclusively on JioHotstar.