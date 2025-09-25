Alice In Borderland 3 Episode 1-6 In Hindi: How To Stream Season 3 Full Episodes In Hindi Dubbed? Check STEPS

Alice In Borderland 3 Episode 1-6 In Hindi: The countdown has begun for the return of one of Netflix's biggest Japanese hits - Alice in Borderland. Known for its mind-bending challenges, unpredictable twists, and gripping storytelling, the series has built a massive global fanbase that has been waiting eagerly for the next chapter.

Alice In Borderland Season 3 is just around the corner, and the buzz is louder than ever. Viewers are especially curious about how the new season will raise the stakes for Arisu, Usagi, and the other players caught in the deadly survival game. With fresh characters, shocking revelations, and high-intensity drama, the upcoming season promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Alice In Borderland has grown into one of Netflix's most popular shows in India, thanks to its gripping storyline. To make the series even more accessible, Netflix is offering it not only in English but also in Hindi and several regional languages. For fans waiting to watch the Hindi-dubbed version, there's good news. Alice In Borderland 3 (Episodes 1-6) will be available to stream from 1:30 PM IST onwards.

WHERE TO WATCH ALICE IN BORDERLAND 3 EPISODE 1-6 IN HINDI?

Alice In Borderland Season 3, covering Episodes 1-6, is now streaming on Netflix starting today (September 25). Indian fans can catch the latest episodes from 1:30 PM IST, with options to watch in English, Hindi, and Tamil.

In Season 3, Ryohei Arisu and Yuzuha Usagi's journey takes a darker path when a mysterious newcomer named Ryuji steps into the Borderland. Obsessed with the afterlife, Ryuji's actions trigger chaos and ultimately lead to Usagi's sudden disappearance. With time running out, Arisu is forced into a desperate mission to find her while battling challenges unlike anything he has faced before.

This fresh storyline not only raises the stakes but also deepens the emotional struggles of the characters, making Alice in Borderland Season 3 a must-watch for fans of survival thrillers.

HOW TO STREAM ALICE IN BORDERLAND SEASON 3 HINDI-DUBBED EPISODES 5-8 ON NETFLIX?

If you're planning to enjoy Alice In Borderland 3 in Hindi, Netflix makes it simple. Just follow these quick steps to switch the audio and stream the show in your preferred language:

Step 1: Open Netflix

Launch the Netflix app on your phone, tablet, smart TV, or log in through your laptop browser.

Step 2: Search for Alice In Borderland

Type Alice In Borderland in the search bar and click on the series from the results.

Step 3: Go to Season 3

Select Season 3 and choose the episode (from 5 to 8) that you want to watch.

Step 4: Start Playing

Press the play button to begin streaming the episode.

Step 5: Change the Audio

While the episode is running, tap or click the screen to open the Audio & Subtitles menu.

Step 6: Choose Hindi

From the list of available languages, select Hindi and apply the change.

And that's it! You can now sit back and enjoy Alice In Borderland 3 in Hindi with all the gothic suspense, mysteries, and twists intact.

IS ALICE IN BORDERLAND SEASON 3 AVAILABLE IN REGIONAL LANGUAGES?

Like its previous seasons, Alice In Borderland Season 3 will also be available to stream in Tamil.