Alice In Borderland Season 3 Early Review OUT: Hype Check Alert! Is Netflix's Sci-Fi Thriller Worth The Wait?

Alice In Borderland Season 3 Early Review: After captivating the audience worldwide with its intense storytelling, jaw-dropping visuals, and mind-bending survival games, the much-loved Netflix Japanese sci-fi thriller drama Alice in Borderland is finally making its highly anticipated return. Nearly three years since the release of Season 2, fans across the globe have been counting down the days for the release of Alice In Borderland Season 3 - and the wait is almost over.

With new characters, alongside the OG ones, even deadlier games, and lingering questions from the previous season, the third installment promises to raise the stakes like never before.

Alice In Borderland Season 3 Netflix Release Date: When Will New Episodes Drop In India?

Based on the popular manga 'Alice in Borderland' by Haro Aso (published by Shogakukan), the Netflix Jdrama, Alice In Borderland, enjoys a massive fanbase across the globe. Directed by Shinsuke Sato, the new installment marks the grand return of Kento Yamazaki as 'Arisu' and Tao Tsuchiya as 'Usagi' to screens, sending shockwaves of excitement among fans.

As the entire globe waits for the next chapter of Arisu-Usagi's deadly game, full episodes of Alice In Borderland Season 3 are all set to arrive on Netflix globally on September 25. All the episodes will be dropped together, making it a perfect and unmissable binge-watch event.

Alice In Borderland Season 3 (Netflix) Synopsis

As per Netflix, the official synopsis of Alice In Borderland Season 3 reads, "After Usagi is abducted and left unconscious by a mysterious scholar obsessed with the afterlife, Arisu returns to the perilous "Borderland" to save her. Teaming up with new players, they must face the yet-unseen "Joker" stage in a desperate bid to find a way back to their original world. (sic)"

Alice In Borderland Season 3 Early Review Out Ahead Of Netflix Premiere

After the cliff-hanging ending in the previous season, the excitement around the upcoming chapter is already off the charts, with fans gearing up to dive into the world of Alice In Borderland Season 3 in one go.

As the countdown for the release has already begun, early reviews are pouring in, sending the excitement to a whole new level. Critics, who have had the opportunity to watch the series, are heaping praise on the upcoming season.

One of the critics called Alice in Borderland Season 3 "close to perfect", while another one dubbed, "one of Netflix's best finales yet". Meanwhile, a third critic teased fans over Alice In Borderland Season 3's "satisfying finale".

Buckle up - the deadly game with a unique blend of high-stakes action, mystery, and psychological twists resumes this Thursday, and it's more ruthless than ever.