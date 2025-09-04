Amazon Music India Unveils ‘Track by Track’ With Karan Aujla’s New Album P-POP CULTURE

Amazon Music India is back with a brand-new edition of its exclusive 'Track by Track' series, featuring Punjabi music's powerhouse, Karan Aujla . Known for his upbeat, catchy, and street-rooted style, Aujla recently dropped his much-anticipated album P-POP CULTURE on 22nd August, 2025 . Through Amazon Music's Track by Track, fans are taken on an immersive listening experience where the artist himself talks about what goes on behind the music, sharing the inspirations, stories, and emotions that shaped each track.

This exclusive edition of Track by Track on Amazon Music is characterised by Aujla guiding fans through each of his songs. In this edition, Aujla reflects on how the idea of the album came into place - "One thing I came back to while making this album was for sure my roots," Aujla noted. Working on the album for around two years, the album was born out of a quiet moment - he recalled having been in his backyard having a fun time with his pet dogs, thinking of where to go next, creatively. Looking back at his experiences, a new concept emerged, one deeply rooted in culture and identity - thus, the idea of P-Pop was born. "Where I was born in Punjab, my village Karala- this album helped me come back to that place and just enjoy," he recollected.

Aujla's previous projects drove him to the point of experimenting with something new. A marked shift from his past works, the album consists of two sections - while Disc 1 explores Aujla's musings on love, vulnerability and relationships, Disc 2 slightly leans into the life he lived growing up - almost like an ode to his hometown and the formative lessons it taught him. "We tried to put together the songs in a different way," he explained. "The layout of the album is really different, in the way the songs connect to each other."

The creation of this album also brought together a unique collaborative experience for Aujla and his team. "Some of the band members, sitting together at the studio, didn't really understand the Punjabi language. But they worked on Punjabi music, played guitar riffs, piano, all the instruments on the spot on Punjabi songs," he described. "It was a really good moment that showed us music has no language- that's the whole trial with this album, to deliver this to the world and tell them 'Listen, the music's gotta be good and language doesn't have anything to do with it," Aujla observed.

