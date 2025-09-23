Amazon MX Player’s Rise & Fall Scripts History; Enters India’s Most-watched Shows Within Two Weeks Of Launch

Amazon MX Player's latest reality phenomenon, Rise & Fall, has taken India by storm since its premiere on September 6. Within days, it shot into the Top 2 original reality shows as per Ormax ratings, winning millions of fans across metros and rural markets alike. The unfiltered, socially sharp, high-voltage drama has sparked conversations everywhere - and the fandom has spilled over onto social media, where reels, memes, and reactions have become as much a part of the experience as the episodes themselves. With over 500 million views on social media already, Rise & Fall is fast shaping into the cultural moment of the year in the OTT ecosystem.

The show brings together 15 celebrity contestants from the worlds of Bollywood, music, sports, entrepreneurship, and social media, and beautifully explores the eternal struggle between the powerful and the powerless. Hosted by Ashneer Grover, Rise & Fall puts its participants through a unique social experiment that blurs the line between entertainment and real-life hustle, offering audiences high drama, high stakes, and unforgettable moments.

Speaking on the success of the show, Karan Bedi, Director & Head - Amazon MX Player, said: "With Rise & Fall, Amazon MX Player is redefining reality television for India. We went back to the basics of what audiences want and enjoy - not just spectacle and drama, but strategy, leadership, and emotion. By reimagining a global format through an Indian lens, we're bringing viewers a bold, refreshing and powerful narrative that resonates deeply with today's audiences."

Girish Prabhu, Head of Advertising, Amazon India, said "The response from brands has been phenomenal - they see real value in being part of Rise & Fall. The beauty of unscripted shows is that brands don't just sit on the sidelines - they become part of the story audiences love. From the drama to the lighter moments, integrations feel natural and memorable, which is why sponsors like Lux Cozi, Orient Electric, Haier, Pintola, Avvatar Whey Protein, ENVI, and HMD are seeing such strong impact. And with the show streaming online on Amazon MX Player, Prime Video and airing on Sony Entertainment Television, brands have the best of both worlds, reaching fans wherever they choose to watch." said Girish Prabhu, VP and head of Advertising, Amazon India."

The show's first elimination saw Noorin Sha exit the competition, while the remaining contestants - Arbaaz Patel, Aarush Bhola, Aahana Kumra, Aditya Narayan, Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Kubra Sait, Kiku Sharda, Anaya Banger, Nayandeep Rakshit, Bali, and Akriti Negi - continue to navigate alliances, betrayals, and dramatic power shifts over the course of 42 days.

Backed by a powerhouse creative team led by Banijay India, with the opulent set designed by National award-winning art director Omung Kumar, the show has also been designed to maximize chatter across mediums. Catch fresh episodes of Rise and Fall- streaming for free on Amazon MX Player at 12 pm daily available through the MX Player app on mobile and Connected TVs, on the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xtreme and airing at 10:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.