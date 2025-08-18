Amruta Subhash Reveals Biggest Compliment She Got After Jarann Release: I Received Instagram DM...- EXCLUSIVE

Amruta Subhash interview: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, you need to take a moment and catch a glimpse of Jarann on YouTube, and later watch it online on ZEE5 if you like the trailer. I only believe in recommending films and web series that I personally like to my beloved readers.

Jarann is not your typical thriller film, but it is a psychological drama that takes you on a roller coaster ride. The film stars Amruta Subhash in a lead role. The actress has delivered yet another power-packed role.

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, the Lust Stories 2 actress spilled the beans on receiving Instagram DMs for her performance in the film.

Jarann deals with fear, grief, and possibly guilt in very nuanced ways. We asked Amruta if the process of exploring those emotions had changed anything in her or taught her anything as an artist.

"I have been taking psychotherapy for many years, so I could explore those emotions deeply. The scenes where I had to undergo therapy sessions-I think I knew that space well, because I've experienced psychotherapy myself," she quipped.

The talented actress further added, "This is a story of Radha, and this is a story of fear and guilt. But for me, grief is the foremost thing, the grief of not having a child, you know. And that was my starting point to be precise. Because in the end when the suspense is revealed, we realize that all that facade was just true. She creates her own world where she's imagining that all the things she did not have, she has those things. And so of course, I think we cannot write this answer because the suspense is revealed. But I think for me, the starting point has been this."

"And that's why I was always telling Hrishikesh that I want people also to feel sad for Radha. And I want the pain of not having a child, her grief, her pain of losing her child in that accident, I want that pain to reach the audience. And when that happened, I was relieved," Amruta said.

The Gully Boy actress shared the biggest compliment that she received after the release of Jarann. "I think the biggest compliment I got for this role was one of the audiences wrote me in an Instagram DM that, you know, many people are going through psychological issues," she stated.

Jarann is available for streaming on ZEE5.