Andhera (2025) Release Date, Platform: Trailer OUT; Here’s When Andhera Season 1 Will Premiere - Plot, Cast

Andhera Premiere Update: Prime Video, teaming up with Excel Entertainment, is gearing up to thrill audiences with its brand-new supernatural horror-investigation series, Andhera. The show features an impressive cast including Priya Bapat, Karanvir Malhotra, Prajakta Koli, and Surveen Chawla in lead roles, with Vatsal Sheth, Parvin Dabas, and Pranay Pachauri in important supporting parts.

ANDHERA TRAILER: PLOT & ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Backed by producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Kassim Jagmagia, Mohit Shah, and Karan Anshuman, with Vishal Ramchandani as Associate Producer, Andhera is directed by Raaghav Dar. The eight-part series is written by Gaurav Desai, Raaghav Dar, Chintan Sarda, and Karan Anshuman.

The story unfolds against the backdrop of Mumbai-its dazzling skyline hiding sinister secrets. It begins when a young woman mysteriously disappears, drawing Inspector Kalpana Kadam (Priya Bapat) and medical student Jay (Karanvir Malhotra) into a dangerous investigation. As their search progresses, they encounter a dark and inexplicable force lurking in the city's shadows. The deeper they go, the more reality begins to crumble, blurring the boundary between truth and nightmare.

Director Raaghav Dar shares that Andhera is designed to be more than a standard horror tale, aiming to explore fear born from guilt, ambition, and the secrets people hide. Instead of relying on traditional jump scares, it focuses on psychological tension that lingers long after the episode ends.

Producer Karan Anshuman calls the series "raw and slow-burning," promising an experience that will keep viewers on edge. Prajakta Koli adds that her character is bold yet vulnerable, and that the show's mystery will gradually draw audiences deeper into its unsettling world.

ANDHERA PREMIERE DATE: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE?

With its gripping mystery, atmospheric visuals, and strong performances, Andhera is shaping up to be a must-watch. The series will debut exclusively on Prime Video on August 14, 2025, streaming in India and across 240+ countries and territories.