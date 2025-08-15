Andhera Review: Priya Bapat & Karanvir Malhotra Shine In A Gripping Supernatural Thriller Of Darkness

Andhera, a new Amazon Prime Video series, blends horror and psychological tension through its engaging narrative. While it excels in intrigue, pacing and character development pose challenges.

Rating: 3.0 /5

Andhera Review: Andhera, a new series on Amazon Prime Video, is crafted by Gaurav Desai and directed by Raaghav Dar. The show, featuring Karanvir Malhotra, Priya Bapat, Prajakta Koli, and Surveen Chawla, has finally premiered on August 14. This supernatural horror-investigation drama has intrigued audiences since its trailer release. Here's our review based on the first four episodes.

ANDHERA STORYLINE REVIEW

The story unfolds in Mumbai with an unsettling scene where Dr. Prithvi Sheth urges Bani Baruah to embrace 'darkness.' Following this, Bani mysteriously vanishes without a trace. Her father files a missing person report at the police station. Jay Sheth (Karanvir Malhotra), a medical student with a troubled history, claims to have witnessed 'darkness' taking Bani's life.

Inspector Kalpana Kadam (Priya Bapat) embarks on a sharp investigation that defies logic. Meanwhile, Jay seeks assistance from Rumi (Prajakta Koli), who hosts the podcast Into The Darkness. Together, they explore why Jay experiences visions of Bani. As Kalpana delves deeper into the case, she discovers connections between Bani and Dr. Prithvi, who is also Jay's brother.

The series excels in building tension through psychological thrills rather than relying solely on horror elements. The narrative remains tight and engaging throughout the first four episodes. A particularly memorable scene involves darkness slowly claiming Bani's life—a moment that lingers long after it ends.

Despite its strengths, Andhera faces challenges with pacing and character development. The introduction of numerous characters in quick succession can be confusing and detracts from the tension built by the series. Additionally, some subplots feel underdeveloped, such as the strained relationship between Kalpana Kadam and her colleague Naik.

Andhera successfully combines horror with psychological tension to create standout moments that captivate viewers. The answers to whether Kalpana solves Bani Baruah's case or if Jay truly saw 'darkness' lie within the series itself. Rumi's role in aiding Jay adds another layer of intrigue as they navigate this mysterious world together.

ANDHERA PERFORMANCE REVIEW

When it comes to performances, all the actors have played their characters perfectly. While Prajakta Koli and Surveen Chawla delivered likeable performances, it was Priya Bapat and Karanvir Malhotra who've stolen the show.

ANDHERA OVERALL VERDICT

This unique blend of supernatural elements keeps audiences engaged while exploring themes beyond conventional logic—making Andhera an intriguing watch for fans of horror-investigation dramas seeking something different yet familiar.