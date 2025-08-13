AndheraScreening: Bhuvam Bam, Eijaz Khan, Taaruk Raina & Others Watch Prajakta Koli’s New Show

Prime Video and Excel Entertainment hosted a special screening of their upcoming supernatural horror-investigation series Andhera in Mumbai. Set against the dazzling yet deceptive skyline of Mumbai, Andhera unravels a chilling mystery where fear lurks in the shadows and the line between science and the supernatural begins to blur.

The evening was graced by the series' stellar cast, including Prajakta Koli, Priya Bapat, Surveen Chawla, Karanvir Malhotra, the director Raghav Dar and Gaurav Desai Karan Anshuman and Mohit Shah, along with their friends from the fraternity, including Bhuvan Bam, Taaruk Raina, Umesh Kamat, Eijaz Khan, Tanuj Virwani, Mukti Mohan and many more.

Andhera follows Inspector Kalpana Kadam and troubled medical student Jay as they are drawn into a mystery triggered by the disappearance of a young woman. As corporate conspiracies, fractured realities, and sinister forces close in, the trio must navigate a dangerous storm of secrets that threatens to consume them all. Guests at the screening praised the gripping pace, atmospheric tension, and powerful performances, calling it a must-watch for fans of edge-of-the-seat thrillers.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Mohit Shah, and Karan Anshuman under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Andhera is created by Gaurav Desai, written by Gaurav Desai, Raaghav Dar, Chintan Sarda, and Karan Anshuman, and directed by Raaghav Dar. Andhera premieres exclusively on Prime Video on August 14, in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.