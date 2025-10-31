Arav Chowdharry Reveals USP Of Zindagi Ka U Turn, Opens Up On Collobration With Pocket TV- EXCLUSIVE

Arav Chowdharry interview: He has left a reverberating impact on the audience with his power-packed performance as Bhishma Pitamah in Star Plus' Mahabharat. Be it the Boomers, Millennials or Gen Z, everybody has gushed over his impressive act in the mythological show. There's no prize for guessing that we are talking about Arav Chowdharry.

As his new show Zindagi Ka U Turn premiered on Pocket TV, the talented actor spoke about the USP of his character, experience working in the short vertical format and revealed his bucket list in an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

Exploration of New Format, Working With Pocket TV

When asked about his bucket list, Arav acknowledges that his journey is ongoing with multiple roles yet to explore, signifying a 'feeling of just having started'. He talked about venturing into vertical video platforms, a relatively new format in India, about six to seven months old-with his first project being on Pocket TV. He expresses optimism about this format's future and his excitement to be part of it.

On Saying Yes To Zindagi Ka U-Turn

The Veer Hanuman actor describes his role in Zindagi Ka U-Turn, noting it was a quick, five-day shoot on a vertical platform. He plays a multi-billionaire hero, a character marked by power, wealth, and intrigue. The narrative includes drama and life's unfolding events, enhanced by cinematic elements such as luxurious cars, creating an engaging viewing experience. He clarifies that the story is not a typical rags-to-riches tale but is distinct and condensed to fit the short format.

"Zindagi Ka U-Turn, as I said, the first time I'm on board with a vertical platform for the TV and it was a five-day shoot. I had a very interesting character to play. He's a multi-billionaire. He's a hero boy. And he's, you know, full of money and powerful and all that. So there is a lot of intrigue. There's what's happening, how life unfolds, and a lot of drama," Arav says.

Artistic Takeaways and Challenges of the Vertical Format

The Shrimad Ramayan actor shares his biggest takeaway as an artist: the experience of working in a fast-paced, non-stop environment that resembles theatre in intensity but differs in execution.

"From receiving scripts the same day or a day before shooting to performing multiple scenes with different camera setups, it was indeed a challenge but yet fun," he quips.

He finds this format exciting and a valuable learning experience, as it represents a shift in content consumption and production that artists must adapt to, indicating the vertical platform's potential future role in the industry.

USP Of His Character

"I have played rich characters befoore, the only thing which is probably new to me is that you know his relationship with this lady who's already married and now she's, you know, getting a divorce and then how, you know, we've accepted the child, our child and, you know, how he wants to move forward and how he's helping her with her business and giving her a loan and, you know, all those things. So that was different," Arav tells Filmibeat.

Zindagi Ka U Turn is available for streaming on Pocket TV.