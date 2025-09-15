Arbaz Patel Wins Hearts On Rise And Fall: Fans Crown Him “Hamara Asli Winner”

In the ever-dramatic battleground of Rise and Fall, where strategies clash and alliances break within seconds, one name has emerged not just as a player, but as a phenomenon Arbaz Patel.

From day one, Arbaz has commanded attention with his razor-sharp game sense, fearless decision-making, and natural leadership. Contestants inside the house have openly acknowledged his brilliance, often calling him the "mastermind" of the show. But now, it isn't just his fellow players singing his praises the audience has joined in, declaring Arbaz as their true champion.

Social media is abuzz with fans hailing him as "hamara asli winner". Comments pour in daily calling him "the smartest brain of the season," "the ruler of strategies," and "the only contestant playing with both heart and mind."

What sets Arbaz apart is not just his game, but the way he balances discipline with charm. Viewers are drawn to his ability to take tough calls while still maintaining an emotional connect. "He's not just playing for himself, he's playing with dignity. That's why we love him," wrote one fan on X .

This rare combination of intellect, resilience, and relatability has turned Arbaz Patel into the beating heart of Rise and Fall. Even without the trophy in hand (yet), fans have made it clear for them, Arbaz is already the true winner of the season.