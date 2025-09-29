Armaan Khera Opens Up About Working With Aryan Khan On Netflix’s Bads Of Bollywood

Actor Armaan Khera, known for films like Taish, Baby John, and series including Masaba Masaba, Citadel, and Songs of Paradise, has shared his experience working on the recently released Netflix series Bads of Bollywood, marking Aryan Khan's directorial debut. Armaan plays Sameer, opposite Sahher Bambba.

The project reportedly came to Armaan after a chance call to Karan Mally while shooting Citadel. "Entourage moment, literally! I was in my assassin outfit in the middle of the forest, tigers nearby, on the phone asking, 'Karan! Why haven't I heard from you?' And that was the call when we also spoke about an audition for Bads. When I was told it will be Aryans directorial debut- I said YES done no questions asked." Armaan recalls. The audition for Bads was arranged soon after he returned to Mumbai-and it was said to have impressed the team immediately.

Armaan's first meeting with Aryan took place at the Red Chillies office for a script reading. "I was beyond excited-not because he's SRK's son, but because it was clear Aryan is destined to make a difference. The first read was so much fun, and it confirmed that the journey ahead was going to be meaningful," he says.

A humorous anecdote was shared about Aryan's directorial style. Armaan shared, "Funny thing is, Aryan was literally the Brief! Almost every time he explained a scene, he would act as my character would. It helped me tremendously and was genuinely entertaining. It showed how invested he is in the project, and that energy made us love it even more."

The cast also made a lasting impression. "Aryan is definitely one of my favourite directors- focused, enthusiastic, and driven by the pursuit of perfection. Sahher is one of the kindest co-stars I've worked with-warmhearted and genuinely curious about everyone. And Bobby Deol? An absolute vibe! Legendary, warm, approachable ...the kind of energy that makes the industry feel like a family," he shared.

Bads of Bollywood is now streaming on Netflix, and Armaan's performance has been widely appreciated by audiences and critics alike.