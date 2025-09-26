Ask Ve Gozyasi Episode 2 Release Time: When Will Queen Of Tears Turkish Remake Drop NEW Ep Tonight Online?

Ask Ve Gozyasi (Queen Of Tears Turkish Remake) Episode 2 Streaming: Following the phenomenal global success of the Korean drama Queen of Tears, which starred Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won in unforgettable lead roles, the highly anticipated Turkish adaptation has finally made its debut - and it's already generating massive buzz. Titled Aşk ve Gözyaşı (Love and Tears), the Turkish remake casts two of the country's most celebrated stars in the lead - Barış Arduç, stepping into the emotionally complex role originally played by Kim Soo Hyun, and Hande Erçel, taking on the elegant and layered character brought to life by Kim Ji Won.

Although only the first episode has aired, it has already managed to capture the attention of both Turkish drama lovers and international K-drama fans. After a promising start, fans can't wait to see how things unfold in the Turkish adaptation.

Ask Ve Gozyasi (Turkish Drama) Episode 2: Will The Queen Of Tears Turkish Remake New Episode Be Available Online In India?

While Aşk ve Gözyaşı stays true to the emotional core of Queen of Tears - a tale of love, heartbreak, familial conflicts, and second chances - it also thoughtfully adapts the narrative to suit Turkish culture and social dynamics. Featuring Hande Ercel as 'Meyra Aksel Kiskin' and Baris Arduc as 'Selim Keskin', the new episode of Ask ve Gozyasi is scheduled to premiere today (Friday, September 26).

According to the official release calendar, the Turkish adaptation of Queen Of Tears is set to drop a new episode, Ask Ve Gozyasi episode 2, on aTV. Can Indian fans access the new episode on aTV? YES, but there is a catch...

Ask Ve Gozyasi episode 2 will stream officially on aTV, but without English subtitles. For Indian fans, Ask Ve Gozyasi episode 2 will be available on Dailymotion with English subtitles.

Ask Ve Gozyasi (Queen Of Tears Turkish Remake) Episode 2 Release Time (India): How To Watch Online?

According to the official timings, Ask Ve Gozyasi (Queen of Tears Turkish remake) episode 2 will be out tonight at 8:00 PM in Turkey, which translates to 10:30 PM IST (Friday). The new episode will be available on Dailymotion only after its original premiere in Turkey.

To watch Aşk ve Gözyaşı Episode 2 online in India, go to the Dailymotion website and search for "Aşk ve Gözyaşı" in the search bar. Once the drama's page appears, click on Episode 2 to start watching.