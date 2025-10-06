“Authenticity Is Everything”, Karanvir Sharma Opens Up About His Role in The Trial 2

Actor Karanvir Sharma, known for his versatility across television, films, and OTT, is winning hearts with his compelling performance in the recently released series The Trial 2 on Disney+ Hotstar. Portraying a character navigating office politics within a legal setting, Sharma's dedication to authenticity has been a highlight of his work.

Speaking about his preparation, Karanvir said, "Although this is my first series where I'm part of a courtroom space, it's not exactly a courtroom drama altogether. My character delves more into office politics. Still, I wanted to ensure that I stayed true to the world he inhabits." To bring depth and realism to his role, Sharma immersed himself in extensive research, "I trained in the lingo of lawyers, reviewed petitions, hearings, and any articles or videos I could find. I also referred to law books to familiarize myself with various laws and sections. If needed, I could even incorporate it into my scenes as an improv."

Karanvir also mentions how his attention to detail extended beyond dialogue for the series, "I made sure I kept it authentic and well detailed-be it his physical attributes like the dressing, the sharp suits, well-kept hair, or the stiff yet alert body language. I also took notes from some lawyer friends, observing their mannerisms and postures to make my portrayal feel lived-in, not performed."

Karanvir's meticulous preparation has resonated with audiences, adding depth and credibility to his character. His performance in The Trial 2 underscores his commitment to craft and his ability to transition seamlessly across genres and mediums. The Trial 2 is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, featuring a gripping narrative that explores legal and office politics, anchored by a stellar ensemble cast, including Karanvir Sharma.