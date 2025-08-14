Avinash Dwivedi On His Biggest Creative Challenge: “Sometimes My Personal Emotions Take Over the Story”

Avinash Dwivedi, the actor and co-writer of Dupahiya and the co-writer of Mandala Murders, has been praised for his ability to tell stories that feel authentic and emotionally rich. But according to him, this emotional depth can also become one of his biggest creative challenges.

Sharing an honest insight into his process, Avinash said, "The major challenge I face is that, naturally, I have a good sense of emotions, at least that's what I feel, and people around me say the same. In that case, your personal nature, especially the traits you have in larger quantity, somehow reflect in your writing, even unintentionally. So, you have to be consciously aware of that and hold back certain dominating sides of your personality."

He explained that working on multiple stories at the same time can make this even harder. "There have been moments where I've had to stop myself and think; should I make this part of the genre I'm working in, or is this just my personal emotion overpowering the story? This is a constant challenge for me. It's not that I avoid it completely, but whenever I'm working on two different worlds, concepts, or stories at the same time, I face this challenge every time."

From the rural warmth of Dupahiya to the gripping suspense of Mandala Murders, Avinash has shown that he can adapt his storytelling voice to very different worlds. Yet, this self-awareness, knowing when to let emotions flow and when to hold them back, is what he believes keeps his craft evolving.

As he continues to work across genres, Avinash's thoughtful approach shows why he is not just a performer, but a deeply conscious storyteller.