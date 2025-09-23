Avinash Mishra’s Pyaar Sey Bandhe Rishte Crosses 10M Views On YouTube, Now Streaming On Balaji’s App Kutingg

After winning hearts on Bigg Boss, Avinash Mishra made a strong comeback with Balaji Telefilms YouTube Original, Pyaar Sey Bandhe Rishte, a family drama that quickly struck a chord with viewers. The show became a YouTube hit, crossing over 10 million views, and won praise for its heartfelt portrayal of love, trust, and the bonds that hold relationships together. With Avinash, Dipali Sharma, and Shhraddha Surve bringing the story to life, the series became an instant favourite among fans for its relatable characters and touching storyline.

The show is reaching an even wider audience as Pyaar Sey Bandhe Rishte is now available on Kutingg, Balaji Telefilm's new entertainment app. Kutingg is designed as a one-stop destination for viewers, offering a curated mix of family dramas, originals, chat shows, and fresh formats-all under one roof. It combines Balaji Telefilms' storytelling legacy with a variety of modern content, making it a space where fans can discover new stories alongside their favourites.

Talking about the move, Avinash Mishra said, "Pyaar Sey Bandhe Rishte has been an incredible project for me, not just because it gave me the chance to work with Balaji Telefilms, but also because of the incredible connection it created with the audience. Crossing 10 million views on YouTube was amazing, and now, bringing the show to Kutingg feels like opening a whole new world for our fans. Kutingg is about curated entertainment, and I'm thrilled that our show is part of it while still being accessible to everyone on YouTube."

Pyaar Sey Bandhe Rishte fans can continue enjoying the story they love while exploring a range of exciting new content waiting for them on the Kutingg App.