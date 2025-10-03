Ba*ds Of Bollywood Actor: Raghav Juyal Spills Beans On His Childhood, Shares, “I Relate To Taare Zameen Par"

Raghav Juyal, best known for his quirky humor and effortless screen presence, recently opened up about a deeply personal side of his life on the podcast Bollywood Unscripted | Seat 07A, hosted by Abdulnasser Alshaali.

In a candid conversation, the actor revealed how Aamir Khan's cult classic Taare Zameen Par mirrors much of his own childhood. "I relate to Taare Zameen Par a lot. Most of my childhood has been like that, so I really relate to it, and it's very close to my heart," Raghav shared on the show.

The confession strikes a chord, especially since Raghav's own journey has been far from conventional. From starting out as the "King of Slow Motion" on dance reality shows to seamlessly transitioning into acting and hosting, he has built a career on breaking molds and embracing individuality. That's why his connection with Taare Zameen Par feels almost poetic.

Raghav has recently been receiving widespread praise for his versatile performances, whether it was in Kill or Baads of Bollywood.

From being a small-town boy from Dehradun to becoming one of Bollywood's most loved entertainers, Raghav's story is a testament to carving your own path.