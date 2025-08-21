Ba*ds of Bollywood Preview: Internet Hails Kill Actor Lakshya, King Khan Crowns Him ‘Hamari Kahani ka Badshah’

The internet can't stop talking about Lakshya after the preview of Aryan Khan's Ba***ds of Bollywood. Fans have been praising his striking screen presence and calling him a star in the making. With a strong wave of early love, netizens called him, "a treat to watch" and the "Biggest Emerging STAR of Hindi CINEMA"

Adding to the buzz, the film's launch event saw a moment to remember - Shah Rukh Khan teaching Lakshya star wali entry and introducing him as "hamari kahani ka badshah." The interaction between the industry's biggest star and its newest face instantly became the highlight of the evening.

Lakshya is clearly here to claim his space in Bollywood with his strong screen presence.