Ba***ds of Bollywood: Raghav Juyal Was 'Skeptical' About Aryan Khan's Show, Says 'Mere Liye Kuch Nahi...'

Raghav Juyal In Ba***ds of Bollywood: Aaryan Khan's directorial debut, Ba***ds of Bollywood, has received a positive response from viewers, thanks in part to its clever references to the Bollywood industry. However, it appears that one of the lead actors, Raghav Juyal, had some initial doubts about joining the project. Did Aaryan have to persuade him to come on board? Let's take a look at what Raghav had to say about his role in Bads of Bollywood, and how Aaryan ultimately convinced him to be a part of it.

In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia's TRS, Raghav confessed, "Pehle to main skeptical tha show krne ke liye...Maine Aryan se baat kari. (At first, I was skeptical about doing the show... I spoke to Aaryan)" When asked why, Raghav said, "Baki sab ke liye jo likha hua tha backstory...papa...mummy....mera kuch tha nahi. Mai Kill v kar ke aaya tha jisme almost lead hi tha, to maine Aryan ko bola mere liye kuch hai nahi krne k liye."

Following their conversation, Aaryan invited Raghav to Mannat, an experience Raghav described as "unreal." He went on to share how surreal it felt to finally step inside the iconic home he had only admired from a distance for so many years.

As Raghav reached Mannat, Aryan explained to him how his character in the show was his favorite one. "I know you and I have full faith in you, ham dono isko banayenge..." said Aryan to Raghav. Raghav said that Aryan affirmed to him that his character will be the one that everyone will be left talking about in the show. "Pata nahi use kaise pata tha, mujhe nahi pata tha," said Raghav. This made him say yes to the show.

In case you haven't yet watched Ba***ds of Bollywood, then you can stream entire episodes on Netflix, with a subscription plan.