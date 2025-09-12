Ba*ds Of Bollywood: SRK Shares A Glimpse Of Aryan Behind The Camera And Diljit Dosanjh Recording Tenu Ki Pata

Shah Rukh Khan gives fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at Aryan Khan and Diljit Dosanjh recording Tenu Ki Pata, the third song from Aryan's Netflix debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

The video takes viewers into the recording studio, where Diljit records the energetic track while Aryan strums his guitar, a sight the audience rarely get to see. The video also captures a warm video call with SRK, highlighting the camaraderie between the trio.

Composed, arranged, and produced by Ujwal Gupta with lyrics by Kumaar, Tenu Ki Pata features vocals from Diljit Dosanjh, Ujwal Gupta, and Aryan Khan, marking his debut with a singing cameo. The song is a high-energy track adds bold beats and vibrant rhythms, pushing the musical storytelling of the series forward.

Released under the label T-Series, Tenu Ki Pata continues to push the musical storytelling of the series forward, adding a bold and vibrant layer that lingers with audiences long after the song ends.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood launches on Netflix on September 18 and is produced by Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd. Created and directed by Aryan Khan, along with co-creators Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, the series is set in a stylised yet chaotic world, blending humour, ambition, raw storytelling, and now, romance.

The show stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Gautami Kapoor, and Rajat Bedi in a bold, witty, and unapologetically fresh narrative.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, streaming from September 18 only on Netflix!